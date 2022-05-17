Brokerages Set Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) PT at GBX 1,741.67

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,741.67 ($21.47).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.49) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:SMIN traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,518.50 ($18.72). The stock had a trading volume of 799,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 4.75. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($16.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,657.50 ($20.43). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,458.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,498.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

