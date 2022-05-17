Brokerages Set TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) PT at $18.17

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMVWY shares. DZ Bank upgraded TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TeamViewer from €21.00 ($21.88) to €18.00 ($18.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TMVWY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,932. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.