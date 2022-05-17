Brokerages Set Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Price Target at GBX 252

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 252 ($3.11).

Several research firms recently commented on BBOX. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.39) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BBOX stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 204 ($2.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 235.19. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190.90 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.55). The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

In related news, insider Aubrey Adams bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($53,747.53).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

