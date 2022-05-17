Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE BPY opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.20.
About Brookfield Property Partners (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.