BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives $27.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,592. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $396.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

