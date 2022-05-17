Bytom (BTM) Price Down 35.7% This Week

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Bytom has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00233677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016123 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003025 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,754,382,544 coins and its circulating supply is 1,657,577,188 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

