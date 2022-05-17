Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 19,959 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.30% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. 38,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $50.31.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.