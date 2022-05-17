Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 536 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 50,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

PYPL stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,485,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,252,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

