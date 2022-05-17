Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $162,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 112.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,942,000 after buying an additional 324,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,320. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

