Cable Hill Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.37. 208,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.27 and a 200 day moving average of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $175.46 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.17) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.47) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.39) to GBX 4,500 ($55.47) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

