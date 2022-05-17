Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 12,783 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

NUSC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 94,927 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63.

