Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 57 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.00. 7,200,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.78. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

