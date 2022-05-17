Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,809,000 after buying an additional 512,433 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after buying an additional 1,023,515 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,179,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,042,000 after buying an additional 204,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,800 shares of company stock worth $13,316,229. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,397,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119,500. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

