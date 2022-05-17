Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,483 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $3,753,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,510,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280,512. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.