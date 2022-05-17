Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $3.15 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,007. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.044 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

