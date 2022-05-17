Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,778 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.06% of Cadence Bank worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after acquiring an additional 153,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,197 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

