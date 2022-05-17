CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.80. 331,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. CAE has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CAE by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 141,356 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,748,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.