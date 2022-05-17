CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00513676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,774.80 or 1.88728263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

