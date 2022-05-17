Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Invests $15.09 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 109,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 11.8% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.04. 125,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.23 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

