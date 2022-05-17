Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.31 Million in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. Nuvei makes up about 2.6% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Nuvei as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. 17,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

