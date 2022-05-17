Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Brookfield Business Partners accounts for approximately 1.6% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Business Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

BBU traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. 2,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,005. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.25%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

