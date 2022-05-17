Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Devon Energy makes up 0.8% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827,013. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.