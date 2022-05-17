Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.87 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.5% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,087,000 after purchasing an additional 138,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO traded up $22.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $605.65. 90,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,166. The business has a 50 day moving average of $594.15 and a 200 day moving average of $591.41. The company has a market capitalization of $247.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.70 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

