Callisto Network Price Down 12.1% This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $9,970.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.80 or 0.06801248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00070449 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

