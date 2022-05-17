Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. 54,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,131. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

