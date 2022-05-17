Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $174.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.21. 566,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,547. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $120.13 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.16.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

