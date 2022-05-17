Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 425,811 shares.The stock last traded at $54.57 and had previously closed at $53.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6335 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 136,519 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 187,454 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,747,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

