Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 71,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,884 shares.The stock last traded at $115.16 and had previously closed at $112.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

