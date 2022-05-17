Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$154.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$154.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 33,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.40, for a total value of C$4,878,489.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,799,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,703,872,021.54. In the last three months, insiders have sold 692,159 shares of company stock valued at $104,536,012.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$148.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$158.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$158.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$171.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

