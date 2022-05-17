Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$184.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. Boenning Scattergood upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a C$208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$226.91.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$175.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$163.70 and a 52-week high of C$212.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$183.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$181.49.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

