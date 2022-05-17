Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Down 27.1% in April

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of CADL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 68,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,369. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.63. Candel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 29,132.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CADL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
