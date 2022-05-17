Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 172,496 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,496 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of VMware worth $42,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VMware by 84.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $117.93. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.58 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.