Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $25.80 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.18% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $25,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.74.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $13.68 on Tuesday, reaching $236.47. 4,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,363. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

