Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $40.60 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.54% of Ambarella worth $40,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -104.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $139.36.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

