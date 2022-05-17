Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,107 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $22,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,222. The company has a market capitalization of $450.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

