Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,276 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.66% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $28,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. 2,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,789. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

