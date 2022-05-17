Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 575,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $27,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,876,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 497,071 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 139,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.07. 1,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,600. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $83.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Turning Point Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

