Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $37,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Target by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

