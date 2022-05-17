Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 11,977 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.42% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $32,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.77. 336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,323. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

