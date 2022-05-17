Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 19,558 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,558 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,908,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 194,730 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,312,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.68.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,968 shares of company stock valued at $38,613,470. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH traded up $4.95 on Tuesday, reaching $155.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,648. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 129.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $182.74.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

