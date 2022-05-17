Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will report $105.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.41 million and the lowest is $99.12 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $428.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $434.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $479.55 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $491.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

