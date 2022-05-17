Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

