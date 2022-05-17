Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.70 Million in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 255.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 385,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,442. Company insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RKT opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

