Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $3,094,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,598,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after buying an additional 1,733,530 shares during the period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.