Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in nVent Electric by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.