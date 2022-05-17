Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in nVent Electric by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.
Shares of NVT stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.44.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
