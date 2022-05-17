Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 30,195 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,195 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

