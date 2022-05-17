Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $11.93 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 147,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 5.2% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,212 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

