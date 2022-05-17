CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get CarGurus alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.65. 1,194,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924 in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 121,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 391.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.