Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Holdings Boosted by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Caribou Biosciences makes up about 1.5% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRBU shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 1,361,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,499. The company has a market capitalization of $591.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 682.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

