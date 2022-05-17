Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $14.09. 29,723,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,842,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.02. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

